Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Body of missing photographer found in western Colorado

July 24, 2020 8:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A search and rescue crew on Friday discovered the body of a missing photographer along a hiking trail in western Colorado, authorities said.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the body of Conrad Earnest, 62, was found near Glade Park, south of Colorado National Monument. An autopsy was pending.

The cause of death was under investigation but wasn’t considered suspicious, authorities have said.

The announcement came after Grand Junction police reported that a missing person report had been filed for Earnest on Thursday.

Advertisement

Earnest specialized in nighttime photography, and The Associated Press recently published a photo he’d taken of the comet Neowise above Colorado National Monument.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

Searchers discovered the body after locating Earnest’s vehicle in Miracle Rock campground.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year