Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Boy dies after pickup truck, Amish pony-drawn cart collide

July 16, 2020 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

RIPLEY, Ohio (AP) — A young child injured when a pickup truck and an Amish pony-drawn cart collided this week has died from his injuries, authorities in Ohio said, while three of his siblings remain hospitalized.

Eli Troyer Jr., 7, of Shreve, died early Thursday in a hospital, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of death was not released.

Troyer and the other three children were thrown from the cart when the collision occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday in Ripley. Norma Troyer, 8, was operating the cart when it pulled out of a private driveway and entered a highway lane where the pickup driven by a 56-year-old man was traveling, authorities said.

Norma Troyer; Norman Troyer, 8, and Nathan Troyer, 10, all of Shreve, suffered undisclosed injuries and remained hospitalized Thursday in serious condition. The pickup driver was not injured.

Advertisement

The pony pulling the cart broke free and ran home unharmed.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

The accident remains under investigation, authorities said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

AZ National Guard prepares meals for the homeless in Phoenix