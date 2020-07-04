Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

California firm’s rocket fails in launch from New Zealand

July 4, 2020 8:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Rocket Lab, which specializes in putting small satellites into orbit, failed to deploy a payload of seven satellites during its 13th launch, the Long Beach, California, company said Saturday.

The failure occurred during the second-stage burn approximately four minutes after the Electron rocket lifted off from the company’s launch site in Mahia, New Zealand.

The liftoff and first-stage burn and separation were successful, Rocket Lab said in a statement.

The company said it was investigating the cause of the failure, which followed 11 consecutive successful orbital launches by its Electron rockets.

Advertisement

The main satellite aboard the rocket was intended to demonstrate Canon Electronics Inc.’s Earth-imaging technology.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

Before the failure, Rocket Lab said it was planning monthly launches for the remainder of the year and into 2021. Those missions include launches for the U.S. Space Force and NASA.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses misting disinfectant to protect employees