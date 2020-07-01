Listen Live Sports

Carjacker gets 25 years for killing mom in front of children

July 1, 2020 3:06 pm
 
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A carjacker who shot and killed a Missouri woman in front of her three young children has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Mark Harwood, 20, of St. Louis County, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police said Harwood killed Porsha Owens, 28, in June 2018 in the neighborhood where they both lived as she was taking her children, ages 3, 4 and 8, to their car to drive them to day care.

Harwood demanded Owens’ keys to a white Dodge Charger and money, and shot her when she turned toward him, police said.

Harwood couldn’t start the car and fled, leaving Owens bleeding. She stumbled to a neighbor’s home and collapsed, and later died at a hospital.

