Father drowns trying to save 2 children in Lake Michigan

July 31, 2020 10:25 am
 
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A 44-year-old Indiana man has drowned in Lake Michigan while trying to save his two children, authorities said.

Four people were seen struggling in the lake about 8 p.m. Thursday at Lions Park Beach in southwestern Michigan’s St. Joseph, police said in a release.

The man’s children, ages 17 and 12, were swept away. They were rescued by a St. Joseph reserve officer. Their father was pulled from the water, but later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

He was from Lakeville, Indiana, south of South Bend. His name wasn’t immediately released.

A man on a surfboard was able to rescue the other two people.

