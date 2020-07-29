Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Harvard professor faces tax charges tied to Chinese school

July 29, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard University professor already facing federal charges for allegedly lying about his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program now faces additional charges of failing to report income from a Chinese university to the IRS, federal prosecutors said.

Chemistry professor Charles Lieber, 61, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts and two counts of making and subscribing a false income tax return, the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement Tuesday. Lieber is accused of failing to report income from Wuhan University of Technology.

Lieber was previously indicted on two counts of lying to federal authorities and pleaded not guilty.

His attorney disputed the allegations.

Advertisement

“The notion that Professor Lieber was engaged in improper work with China is laughable,” Marc Mukasey said in an email to The Boston Globe. “He didn’t hide anything, and he didn’t get paid as the government alleges. … He is innocent and his name will be cleared.”

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

A Harvard spokesman declined to comment.

The Ivy League school put Lieber on administrative leave in January when he was first arrested.

He was charged then with hiding his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to lure people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG reservists augment active duty personnel