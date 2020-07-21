Listen Live Sports

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes remote corner of Utah

July 21, 2020 7:03 am
 
ENTERPRISE, Utah (AP) — A minor earthquake struck a remote corner of Utah early Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 3.7 quake shook the desert at 3:44 a.m. local time. The epicenter was in Utah’s southwest corner, about 14 miles east of Enterprise and 28 miles north of St. George. People also reported feeling it in Hurricane.

A total of 6 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have happened in the same area since since 1962, the largest of which was a magnitude 4.2 temblor in 1981, according to Jamie Farrell, an assistant research professor at the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.

