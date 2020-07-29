Listen Live Sports

Man dies in El Paso after campus police use stun gun on him

July 29, 2020 8:27 am
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A naked man who was chasing a female driver in an El Paso intersection has died after university police used a stun gun on him, officials said.

The driver called police at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to report a nude man who was running after her car, University of Texas at El Paso officials said.

UTEP police officers arrived and used a stun gun on the man because he was combative, officials told the El Paso Times. Officers then called for medical help because the man was unresponsive.

Officials said the man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center of El Paso. The cause of death is not yet known.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death, officials said.

