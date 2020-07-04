Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officer shot and killed, suspect found dead in Ohio

July 4, 2020 2:02 pm
 
2 min read
      

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An officer who was responding to a call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man holding a beer, police said.

Toledo Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight in the parking lot of a Home Depot, and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Police Chief George Kral said at a news conference.

Witnesses told police the man shot the officer with a handgun and then went into a wooded area. At some point, officers heard a single gunshot coming from the woods, Kral said. The gunman, only described as a 57-year-old white male, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head around 3:15 a.m.

Kral said Dia was dispatched to check to “make sure that this man was OK.” Dia, 26, leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old child, the chief said.

Advertisement

Toledo resident Shalene Houke fought back sobs as she told The Toledo Blade she heard the officer asking for help and saying he’d been shot before losing consciousness.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

“He was young, and he was scared,” she said.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said he was at Toledo Hospital where Dia was taken after the shooting.

“I will never forget the sight of Officer Dia being wheeled out of the hospital on a gurney, his body wrapped in an American flag, flanked by about 30 Toledo police officers, saluting and weeping,” the mayor said.

Neither Kral nor Kapszukiewicz took questions during the news conference. More information was expected to be provided at another news conference Monday.

Gov. Mike DeWine expressed his condolences and said he had ordered flags in Lucas County and at the Ohio Statehouse to fly at half-staff from Sunday through the officer’s funeral service.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement that his “heart breaks” for the family of the officer.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

“Officer Dia lost his life doing what police do during every watch of their lives — trying to help someone,” Yost said. “His memory will stand tall forever, a man who was fulfilling his duty in his final act.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses misting disinfectant to protect employees