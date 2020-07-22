Police: Fugitive in tow truck strikes and kills passenger

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (AP) — A man who tried to flee from police in a tow truck was captured after fatally running over his passenger, authorities in Maryland said.

Anne Arundel County’s fugitive apprehension team surrounded the man Tuesday while he was driving a tow truck with a woman in the passenger seat, police spokeswoman Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said.

The man reversed the truck toward a detective, who fired a single shot but didn’t strike anyone, and tried to drive away as the passenger jumped or was thrown from the truck, Davis said. The woman was struck by the back end of the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later apprehended. Davis said the fugitive team had been trying to serve him with a warrant. Now homicide detectives are investigating.

These detectives go “after individuals who have warrants which need to be served,” Davis said. News outlets reported that police didn’t immediately release any identities or details on the warrant.

