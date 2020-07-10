Police: Gunman shoots 2 Texas officers, hits 3rd in holster

RENO, Texas (AP) — Two law enforcement officers were shot when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire on them in North Texas and barricaded himself in a home, authorities said Friday.

Police in Reno, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth, say the suspect was later found dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting broke out when officers responded to the home Thursday night near the Parker-Tarrant county line, Reno Police Chief Tony Simmons said in an emailed statement. The suspect, Lain Christian, 26, shot his mother and set fire to the house. The woman managed to escape and was taken to a hospital.

The blaze was extinguished early Friday and Christian’s body was found.

A Reno officer was shot in the arm and a Parker County deputy was also wounded, Simmons said.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said later Friday that the deputy was shot multiple times but has since been released from a Fort Worth hospital.

“We are grateful our deputy is doing well,” Fowler said. “He is currently recuperating at home. We expect him to make a full recovery and we anticipate his return to our team.”

A bullet struck a second Reno officer’s stun gun holster, preventing him from being wounded, Simmons said.

