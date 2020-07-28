Listen Live Sports

Police: Mom charged in willful crash that killed her baby

July 28, 2020 8:02 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A woman accused of intentionally crashing her car into another vehicle carrying her 3-month-old daughter and the child’s father has been charged with felony murder in the infant’s death, Atlanta police said Tuesday.

Titayanna Phillips, 21, also was charged with aggravated assault in the crash Monday evening that also injured the father, news outlets reported. The infant was identified in reports as Khy’undra Henderson.

Police said the child’s father, Undra Henderson, 27, had just placed his daughter in a car and was driving away from a location in northwest Atlanta when Phillips rear-ended his car with her SUV several times around 7 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said Henderson lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole. When officers arrived, first responders had to pry the injured occupants out of the vehicle, according to police.

Police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said the infant later died in a hospital. The father was in the hospital Tuesday in stable condition, news outlets reported.

Neighbor Tarangela Jones said Phillips stood by after the crash and called authorities, WSB-TV reported.

It’s unclear whether Phillips had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

