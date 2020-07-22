Listen Live Sports

Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles, tsunami possible

July 22, 2020 3:33 am
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

A tsunami advisory was posted for some areas nearby. For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat.

The Associated Press

