Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Rickey Smiley’s daughter injured after being shot in Texas

July 6, 2020 11:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley said Monday that his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat.

“My youngest daughter was shot last night,” said Smiley, host of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “I’m just so angry right now.”

Smiley said that his daughter, Aaryn, was “going to be fine.” He said he was headed to Houston to be with her.

Houston police have reported an incident in which a woman was shot in her vehicle Sunday night but have not released her name.

Advertisement

Police have said three men and a woman were injured when someone opened fire in a Houston intersection Sunday night. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Police said the suspect shot three men stopped at a red light following an argument. Police said the woman, who wasn’t involved in the altercation and was in another car, was hit by at least one stray bullet while waiting for the light to change.

Police say the suspected gunman fled.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eielson F-35A Lightning II fleet doubles with arrival of three new aircraft