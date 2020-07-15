Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Search for Tulsa massacre victims resumes, no remains yet

July 15, 2020 10:40 am
 
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A third day of excavation began Wednesday at a Tulsa cemetery for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with no human remains yet found and the search area being expanded, according to state Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck.

Stackelbeck said Tuesday after the search ended for the day that items such as household trash, animal bones and a shell casing have been found, adding that there is no indication the shell casing is related to the massacre.

Researchers on Monday began opening an area in Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery where ground-penetrating radar earlier this year determined there was an anomaly consistent with mass graves.

Searchers decided Wednesday to expand the excavation, Stackelbeck said.

Advertisement

“We basically decided to shift gears a little bit,” said Stackelbeck. “Partially because we were not finding any indicators that we were in a grave shaft but also for safety reasons. We were needing to adjust our excavation strategy a little bit.”

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents looted and burned Tulsa’s black Greenwood District, killing as many as 300 people with many victims believed to be buried in mass graves.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force building inclusive culture through appearance rule updates