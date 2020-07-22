Listen Live Sports

US Marshals: ‘Fugitive of week’ found asleep on porch

July 22, 2020 2:02 pm
 
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A “fugitive of the week” sought by the U.S. Marshals Service was found sleeping on a porch in New Hampshire, authorities said Wednesday.

John Cathcart, 55, was sought on multiple arrest warrants issued from Belknap County, Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeffrey White said in a news release. The warrants included failing to appear on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and failing to appear on three outstanding narcotics charges.

Cathart was in a segment Wednesday featured in local media and distributed to law enforcement officers statewide.

Authorities said interviews led them to a porch in Laconia, where they found Cathcart. He was arrested without incident. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The Associated Press

