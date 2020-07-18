Listen Live Sports

Wife of suspect locked in Dollar General store is arrested

July 18, 2020 8:20 pm
 
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The wife of a convicted sex offender accused of killing two teenagers and kidnapping a third has been arrested in the case.

Tori L. Broussard, 41, of Lake Charles, was arrested Wednesday on charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape and accessory after the fact to molestation of a juvenile, said Kayle Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Broussard is free after posting a $50,000 bond.

Her husband, Neil Broussard, 51, is wanted on charges of first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said. A Calcasieu Parish judge set his bond at $4 million. He was also convicted in 2005 and 2011 of molesting juveniles and is awaiting trial on sex charges in Texas.

Neil Broussard is also accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Kyla Hidalgo and 18-year-old Kaleb Charlton early Wednesday. He was arrested in the Ragley area after workers at a Dollar General store recognized him and locked him in the store until police arrived.

Tori Broussard is chief investigator at the Calcasieu Public Defenders Office. Harry Fontenot, head of the office, says she is on administrative leave pending further review, KPLC-TV reported.

“She is a good person and I think she’s been falsely accused of committing these crimes,” said her attorney, Todd Clemons.

