Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman checking mail killed by car running from police

July 1, 2020 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANDERSON. S.C. (AP) — A woman checking her mail outside her South Carolina home was struck and killed by a car being chased by police, authorities said.

The driver was also killed, losing control of the car after hitting the woman Tuesday evening near Anderson and crashing into a parked car and a tree, state Highway Patrol trooper Joel Hovis said.

Anderson Police were chasing 30-year-old Grayson Dean Mathis after he refused to stop for an officer. The hit-and-run and subsequent crash happened about 3 miles (5 kilometers) outside the city, authorities said.

Brenda Mary Wilson, 54, was hit after Mathis’ car ran off the left side of the road, investigators said.

Advertisement

A special team of state troopers is investigating the crash.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site