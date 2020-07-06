Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

World’s longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die at 68

July 6, 2020 12:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins died July 4 at the age of 68.

Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen Oct. 28, 1951. In 2014, the brothers earned the distinction of being the world’s oldest set of conjoined twins shortly before their 63rd birthday.

WHIO reported that the two died in hospice care in Dayton, their brother Jim said.

Starting as children, the brothers appeared in carnivals and circuses as a sideshow attraction. Jim Gaylon told Mlive that their income supported their family for years.

Advertisement

TLC aired a documentary about the men in 2010.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

The brothers retired from entertaining in 1991, and lived alone until 2010 when health problems prompted them to move in with family members.

The Dayton community raised funds and helped renovate their new home to allow the brothers to navigate in a custom wheelchair, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift