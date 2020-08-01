Listen Live Sports

1 hurt in in Louisiana hospital shooting, suspect arrested

August 12, 2020 4:10 pm
 
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The suspect in a shooting early Wednesday at a north Louisiana hospital has been captured in south Mississippi near the Alabama line, authorities said.

Shreveport Police announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that Taniel Cole, 41, of Farmerville, Louisiana, was taken into custody by Mississippi state troopers.

Shreveport police said SWAT and hostage negotiation teams made their way to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and reported a man had been shot in the leg. The wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities said a statewide search began for Cole, who was identified as the possible shooter. Officials did not immediately say what charges he might face.

Police have not said whether the shooting victim is an employee at the hospital or a patient. Authorities said more information would be released later.

The Associated Press

