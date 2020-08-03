Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 found dead in Dallas after man says he killed wife, kids

August 31, 2020 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment Monday after a man called an alarm company and said he had killed his wife and two children, police said.

Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez says the man was taken into custody by officers who arrived at the scene.

Police said the three people who were killed had been shot. Police said they are believed to be family members of the man in custody.

“This is a horrible scene,” Ramirez said.

Advertisement

Police have not released the names of the victims. Police say the name of the suspect will not be released until he is officially booked into jail.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired