Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 Wyoming sightseeing balloons crash, as many as 20 injured

August 3, 2020 1:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three sightseeing balloons crashed Monday in a popular western Wyoming tourist destination, injuring between 16 and 20 people, officials said.

The balloons owned by the same tour operator went down separately and did not crash into each other, said Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr.

Weather apparently contributed to the crashes but exactly what happened wasn’t known and was still being investigated, Carr said.

At least one person was flown to a hospital in Idaho Falls for treatment, Carr said.

Advertisement

The crash scene involved an area about half a mile (1 kilometer) long. All of the balloons belonged to the Wyoming Balloon Company, he said.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

The phone for the company after the accident rang through to a voice mailbox that was full.

The weather in Jackson Hole, near Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, was partly cloudy with winds of 9 mph (14 kph) shortly after the accident.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps build urban farm to support food banks