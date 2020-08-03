Listen Live Sports

3-year-old Oklahoma child dies after being left in hot car

August 18, 2020 1:31 pm
 
EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Police in Edmond, Oklahoma, are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after being left in a car for as many as six hours.

Police received a call about 6 p.m. Monday from the girl’s father, arrived on the scene and began lifesaving measures, said Edmond Police spokeswoman Emily Ward.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Ward said.

“His statement to us is that he has caring for five kids … and that he just didn’t realize she was in there until it’s too late,” Ward said.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing, Ward said.

Daytime highs on Monday reached well into the 90s.

