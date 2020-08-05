Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

5 found dead in suspected arson fire at Denver home

August 5, 2020 11:06 am
 
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Five people were found dead on Wednesday in a house fire in Denver that authorities suspect was intentionally set and three other people inside got to safety by jumping from the home’s second floor, officials said.

Firefighters believe that the victims were a toddler, an older child and three adults, Denver Fire Department Capt. Greg Pixley said.

Witnesses told firefighters that three people in the two-story home in a newer development of single-family homes near the city’s airport jumped but were not seriously hurt, Pixley said.

A police officer attempting to rescue people on the first floor was pushed back by the fire’s heat and it appears that those who died were all on the first floor, he said.

Advertisement

Police are investigating the fire along with firefighters because there are indications that it was arson, said Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations for Denver police. He would not elaborate on the evidence because he said he did not want to compromise the investigation.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

“This is a devastating time for Denver and this community. Our heart and our prayers go out to this community,” Pixley said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from USS Gerald R. Ford