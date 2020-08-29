Commuter bus slams into divider at NYC bus terminal, 16 hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — A commuter bus slammed into a divider at New York City’s main bus terminal on Saturday, injuring 16 people including one critically, the fire department said.

The New Jersey Transit bus crashed on an upper ramp at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, tossing passengers around and causing major damage to the vehicle’s front end.

“There were multiple patients laying on the floor, around the vehicle and then multiple patients that were still trapped inside of the vehicle,” EMS Deputy Chief Kevin Ramdayal said.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals for treatment, including one person who Ramdayal said had “severely critical” injuries. Others were treated at the scene.

The bus appeared to be leaving the terminal when it crashed, officials said. No other vehicles were involved, and the crash caused the temporary closure of all New Jersey-bound lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel.

The terminal’s operator, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is investigating the cause of the crash. Messages seeking comment were left with the Port Authority and New Jersey Transit.

