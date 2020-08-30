Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Girl, 7, killed in drive-by shooting during party in Indiana

August 30, 2020 11:11 am
 
< a min read
      

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Shots fired from a vehicle killed a 7-year-old girl attending a birthday party in northern Indiana, according to police.

The shooting occurred Saturday around 7:40 p.m. when multiple shots were fired from a vehicle driving by the home in South Bend.

The girl was seriously injured and later died at an area hospital, police said.

Although several people were standing in front of the home, she was the only shooting victim, according to authorities.

Advertisement

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired