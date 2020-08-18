Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Iran denies Taliban were paid bounties to target US troops

August 18, 2020 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Tuesday denied reports it paid Taliban fighters to target U.S. forces and allies in Afghanistan.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the claims “entirely false” and said the U.S. tries to hide its “miscalculations” in Afghanistan by resorting to propaganda.

On Monday, media reports said U.S. intelligence agencies assessed that Iran offered bounties to Taliban fighters for targeting American and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

Iran sees the U.S. forces’ presence in neighboring Afghanistan and Iraq as a threat on its doorstep and routinely calls for their departure.

Advertisement

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard cutter starts joint Arctic operation with US allies