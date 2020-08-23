Kentucky police: 3 shot inside Lexington mall, 1 killed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three people were shot inside a Kentucky mall Sunday, and one of them was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Lexington Police Department said in a post on social media that the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. outside of a store at the Fayette Mall. Police said later that the shooting did not appear to be random.

“It appears from the information that we’ve gathered thus far that the persons involved knew each other,” Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told reporters. “We know at least the intended target may have known the suspect.”

Officers evacuated the mall and checked each store. Three people were taken to a hospital, Weathers said.

Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said in a statement Sunday night that a male victim died. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives. The conditions of the other two people who were shot were not immediately released.

Neither Weathers nor Angel offered further details on the shooter. Police sought tips from the public to help in the investigation.

Alicia Spurlock told the Lexington Herald-Leader that she and her daughter had just left a store inside the mall when they heard multiple gunshots.

“It took me a minute to register what that was,” Spurlock said. “Everybody just started running.”

