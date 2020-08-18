Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Lost hiker reportedly survived 14 days in New Mexico woods

August 18, 2020 12:01 am
 
< a min read
      

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker has survived after being stranded in a forest near Santa Fe for 14 days.

KRQE-TV reports the lost hiker was rescued Sunday after he called out to another hiker on the Windsor Trail.

Santa Fe firefighters arrived within the hour armed with the hiker’s exact GPS location, but he wasn’t located until the next day.

Santa Fe Fire Department Captain Nathan Garcia says the lost hiker is in his 50s and has chronic back pain and hurt it again while out hiking, making him unable to stand or walk.

Advertisement

Garcia says rescuers brought up his body temperature with a fire when they found him, and gave him food and water. He’d been without food for over a week.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

His name was not released. He was recovering in a hospital.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Hawks take off, land at mobilization station