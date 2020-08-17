Listen Live Sports

Man accused of rampage in Texas that left 3 dead, 2 wounded

August 17, 2020
 
DAYTON, Texas (AP) — A man is in custody and faces a capital murder charge after a bloody shooting rampage Monday that left three people dead and two others wounded in at least three different homes in a rural Southeast Texas subdivision.

The rampage happened about 11 a.m. on a county road just outside Dayton, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Houston. Michael Wettstein, 41 and a resident of the cul de sac where the rampage unfolded, was arrested after he was found hiding in a nearby wooded area, Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor said.

Wettstein is jailed without bond pending arraignment on a capital murder charge. He is suspected of killing one person in the first home and two people in the second home, while a father and daughter were wounded in a third, DeFoor said.

It was not immediately clear if Wettstein had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The father and daughter were airlifted to a Houston hospital. DeFoor did not know their current condition. Identities were not released, and a motive has not been determined.

Investigators found a shotgun and a rifle they believe were involved in the shootings and continue to search for a rifle, DeFoor said.

