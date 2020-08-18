Listen Live Sports

Mother of 2 Tulsa children who drowned ordered to trial

August 18, 2020 12:31 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa woman whose two young children wandered away from an apartment and drowned has been ordered to stand trial on murder charges.

Court documents show Donisha Willis, 24, was ordered Monday to trial on two counts of second-degree murder and a charge of assault and battery on a police officer. She has pleaded not guilty.

Willis is charged in the drowning deaths in May of 3-year-old Miracle Crook and her 21-month-old brother, Tony Crook.

The children were found after being last seen on video holding hands and walking through an opening in a chain-link fence toward a rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River.

Miracle’s body was found in the river while Tony’s body was found in the creek.

Police have said Willis, who did not have custody of the children, broke into an apartment where the children were with a caretaker. The caretaker left the apartment and later returned with the legal guardian to find Willis passed out on a couch and the children missing.

