Police: 5 hospitalized after Kentucky block party shooting

August 30, 2020 4:04 pm
 
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds they suffered during a block party Sunday in Kentucky, authorities said.

Two people had fired gunshots during the gathering where nearly 100 people were in attendance on early Sunday morning in Madisonville, the Madisonville Police Department said in a news release. It is not clear who fired the gunshots, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the five injured individuals.

Two victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital by helicopter. The woman remains in serious condition, police said. Three others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their office.

Madisonville is in western Kentucky, about 137 miles (220 kilometers) southwest of Louisville.

The Associated Press

