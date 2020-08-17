Listen Live Sports

Police fatally shoot armed man after argument at Texas store

August 17, 2020 7:15 pm
 
WESLACO, Texas (AP) — An armed suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police and deputies Monday inside a department store in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, police said.

About 3 p.m., a man dressed in black and carrying an assault-style rifle walked into a Walmart Supercenter in Weslaco, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Brownsville, where he began arguing with a customer, Police Chief Joel Rivera told reporters.

The customer left and the store evacuated as officers converged. At the officers’ command, the man dropped the rifle but drew a handgun and exchanged fire, Rivera said. No other injuries were reported.

The motive and identity of the suspect were not immediately available, Rivera said. A message to a police spokesman was not immediately returned.

