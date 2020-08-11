Student dead in shooting at Southern Arkansas University

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — A 21-year-old Southern Arkansas University student was killed another student was wounded in an early Tuesday shooting in a campus parking lot, the school said.

Joshua Keshun Smith, an engineering student, died in the shooting and the second student, whose name has not been released, is hospitalized in stable condition, the university said in a statement on its website.

“At approximately 12:31 a.m., the University Police Department reported three students who live off-campus came onto campus and met individuals not believed to be associated with the Institution in the parking lot of the Donald W. Reynolds Campus Community Center,” the university said.

“After a brief encounter, shots were fired,” in the parking lot of the campus in Magnolia, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, it said. “This incident was not random, and at no time were other students, faculty, or staff endangered.”

No reason was given for why the two groups were meeting and university police did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

