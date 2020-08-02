Listen Live Sports

Texas man charged in fatal stabbing of 7-year-old brother

August 2, 2020 12:08 pm
 
HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) — A Texas man was jailed on a capital murder charge Sunday after police say he fatally stabbed his 7-year-old brother in a suburb of Fort Worth.

Officers were called to a home in Haltom City around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and found Jacob Gabriel Brito bleeding from multiple stab wounds, police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Outside the house, officers found the the boy’s 20-year-old brother, Isidro Brito Bruno, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound to his upper body, according to the statement from Police Chief Cody Phillips. He was arrested and taken to a hospital.

Brito Bruno was being held in the Tarrant County jail Sunday morning on a $250,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police said they are still investigating the stabbing and haven’t determined a motive.

