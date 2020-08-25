Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Texas woman accused of fatally stabbing 4-year-old daughter

August 25, 2020 6:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police arrested a woman in the fatal stabbing of her 4-year-old daughter after she told police that someone ordered her to kill the girl.

Krystal Lewandowski called 911 on Monday and told a dispatcher that her daughter, Czara Lewandowski, was missing before going on to say she had slit the girl’s throat, according to the arrest warrant. She told the dispatcher that she had dumped Czara’s body in a trash can.

Lewandowski told investigators that someone told her something worse would happen if she didn’t kill the girl, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. She told investigators she killed the girl on Sunday night to save her.

Tiffani Butler, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, said the agency has had previous involvement with the family dating back to a year ago but did not disclose any details regarding their history.

Advertisement

Lewandowski faces a capital murder charge.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program