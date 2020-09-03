Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

3 hurt when small plane crashes northwest of Austin, Texas

By The Associated Press
September 28, 2020 5:51 pm
< a min read
      

LAGO VISTA, Texas (AP) — Three people were injured when their single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area northwest of Austin on Monday afternoon, Texas authorities said.

Capt. Darren Noak with the Austin-Travis County EMS said that of the three adults aboard, one who had to be extricated from the plane was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He said the other two were also taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries and the other with potentially serious injuries.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said the Beechcraft BE 36 Bonanza crashed 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Rusty Allen Airport in Lago Vista.

She said the plane was on approach to the Lago Vista airport from from Brownsville, located 370 miles (595 kilometers) to the south. No further details were immediately available.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The FAA will investigate.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Custodial workers provide vital support to VA