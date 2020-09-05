Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

5 Things to Know for Today

September 4, 2020 5:31 am
 
< a min read
      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FEDS KILL PORTLAND SHOOTING SUSPECT Michael Reinoehl, suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last weekend, was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him in Washington state.

2. ECONOMISTS PREDICT JOB GAINS FOR AUGUST Yet so deep were the layoffs that began in March at the outset of the pandemic that millions of Americans remain burdened by job losses that might prove permanent.

3. POLICE USE OF SPIT HOODS SCRUTINIZED While many in law enforcement defend the mesh bags as vital to prevent officers from being spit on or even bitten, critics have denounced them as dangerous and inhumane.

Advertisement

4. VIRUS SPURS SPIKE IN MAIL VOTING North Carolina begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who have requested them, a group that is overwhelmingly Democrat and independent.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

5. NFL BETTING BIG ON GAMBLING INDUSTRY The Raiders are set to open a multi-billion-dollar stadium not far from the Las Vegas Strip and this spring the league loosened its gambling policies as they relate to sponsorship opportunities.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program