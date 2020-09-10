Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

African serval cat, named Spartacus, missing in NH town

September 10, 2020 5:36 pm
 
1 min read
      

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A 40-pound (18-kilogram) serval cat named Spartacus that was adopted from a zoo four years ago is missing after running away from his New Hampshire home.

Spartacus, an African serval cat, was reported missing in Merrimack on Wednesday, police said.

Dean King told The Associated Press his family adopted Spartacus from a Florida zoo four years ago. Since then, the cat has lived indoors the entire time — spending the days in an enclosure and having the run of the family house at night. The family owns the cat legally and has a permit from the state’s department of fish and game, police said.

“The dog didn’t want to come in last night. So my wife opened the front door. The dog and the cat spooked each other and off he went,” King told The AP. “He’s gone.”

Advertisement

The family spent much of last night searching for Spartacus in the woods near their home. Police have received a call from someone who reported seeing the cat a few miles away, and the family has put out a trap with live baby chickens. But so far, Spartacus has not returned.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Federal management experts discuss best practices to avoid talent disruption in this free webinar.

“We’re devastated,” King said. “Hopefully, he comes back.”

Photos show the cat is tawny in color with dark spots and has long ears.

“He may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers,” Merrimack police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police are asking anyone who sees the cat to report him to the dispatcher.

___

AP reporter Michael Casey contributed to this report from Boston.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C130 lands on newly renovated Angaur Airfield in Palau