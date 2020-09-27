On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Average US gas price falls a penny to $2.25/gallon

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 2:03 pm
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell penny over the past two weeks to $2.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday prices will likely continue falling due to lower wholesale gasoline prices and a decline in demand.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.27 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $1.77 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was down a penny from two weeks earlier at $2.51 a gallon.

