Breonna Taylor grand jury decision spurs NYC protests

September 23, 2020 8:35 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Demonstrators packed a New York City plaza Wednesday night to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Chanting “Say her name, Breonna Taylor,” the crowd then started marching in the street in downtown Brooklyn, past onlookers and honking cars. They were accompanied by musicians, setting a steady drum beat.

The grand jury indicted one Louisville officer in connection to the March 13 killing, but for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s that had people in it. No charges were brought against the two officers who fired their weapon at Taylor, in her home. Prosecutors said they were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

The Associated Press

