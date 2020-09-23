Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Deputies searching for man who stole cat blood from clinic

September 23, 2020 1:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A man caught on surveillance video is suspected of stealing cat blood from a veterinary clinic in Florida, sheriff’s officials said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures showing the man who walked up to the door of the Anastasia Cat Clinic on Sept. 17.

The man was seen touching and inspecting an Antech Diagnostics blood box before leaving the area, sheriff’s officials said. About 20 minutes later, a truck seen in the parking area and a man wearing the same clothing walked up to the clinic and took the box. The box contained four vials of cat blood, the report said.

The vehicle then left the area.

Advertisement

The box containing the blood vials amounted to a $600 loss for the clinic, investigators said.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact