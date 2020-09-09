Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Dog’s bark saved Alabama family as fire swept through home

September 9, 2020 8:25 am
 
1 min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A dog has been credited with saving an Alabama family’s lives after his bark awakened them to a fire that was sweeping through their rental home early Tuesday morning.

The dog, Ralph, “doesn’t usually make a sound at night,” said Derek Walker, who lived in the Birmingham home with his wife and two children, according to AL.com.

So when Walker heard a “different kind of bark” coming from Ralph, a 4-year-old Great Dane, he got up to investigate. That’s when he saw the fire outside the family’s kitchen window.

The blaze had started on a grill and spread to the home, according to Robert Lawson, a battalion chief with the North Shelby Fire Department.

Advertisement

“I just started screaming ‘fire’ to get everybody up,” Walker said. “My wife got up and she got our daughter and got her out.”

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

After getting their daughter out of the house, his wife went into the home again to get their son. He had been fast asleep while his bedroom was full of smoke. “The fire was right outside his wall,” Walker said. “He wasn’t awake because he sleeps covered with his blanket.”

Walker stepped inside the house to get Ralph, who was in his kennel, and the family’s two miniature pigs.

The hero, Ralph, made it out alive. One of the pigs also got out but the other, Pearl, died.

The home has suffered heavy fire damage and most of the family’s belongings have perished. But, they are thankful for the furry member of the family.

“Without Ralph, I don’t think we would have made it,″ Walker said.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Ranger awarded Medal of Honor for Hostage Rescue