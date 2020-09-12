Listen Live Sports

Family of late NH man held in Lebanon starts foundation

September 12, 2020 3:45 pm
 
DOVER, N.H. (AP) — The family of an American man who was jailed for months in Lebanon over decadesold murder and torture charges that he always denied has started a foundation in his name to help families of Americans held hostage overseas.

Amer Fakhoury, a Dover, New Hampshire, restaurant owner, died of cancer last month at age 57, following his March release.

His children tell Seacoastonline.com in a story Saturday that the goal of the Amer Fakhoury Foundation is to honor their father and help fill financial and advocacy gaps for people who have been kidnapped and their families.

“There are so many other people that are in my dad’s shoes right now we don’t know about,” said Macy Fakhoury, one of Amer Fakhoury’s daughters. “So many of them can be hidden or brushed under the table. … We want to help these people and we want to bring light to this injustice.”

The family is seeking donations through the amerfakhouryfoundation.org website, and is applying for grants.

Fakhoury was imprisoned last September while visiting family in Lebanon.

Lebanese officials alleged he tortured prisoners in the 1990s at a prison run by the Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army.

Fakhoury’s lawyer said he worked at the prison, but had no direct contact with inmates and didn’t torture anyone.

