Girl dead, 3 family members hurt in Oklahoma house explosion

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 11:59 am
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A girl was killed and her parents and brother were injured when their home in Oklahoma City exploded Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The ages of the girl or her brother were not immediately released, but both are younger than 18, according to District Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson. The boy and the parents were taken to a hospital with burn injuries in undisclosed condition, Fulkerson said.

No names were released. The explosion does not appear intentional, Fulkerson said.

The explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. in northeast Oklahoma City and destroyed the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses, Fulkerson said.

“When we arrived there was no active fire, it was a completely leveled home with debris up and down the street,” Fulkerson said.

The cause wasn’t known, but Fulkerson said the home had propane, not natural gas.

