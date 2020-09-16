Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Illinois college cancels classes after 1 wounded in shooting

September 16, 2020 11:52 am
 
< a min read
      

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Classes were canceled at Western Illinois University on Wednesday and all the buildings locked down as police searched for a student who allegedly shot and wounded his roommate in their dormitory on Tuesday night, the school said.

According to a statement by the school, 18-year-old Kavion Poplous shot his roommate at Thompson Hall shortly after 10:30 p.m., before fleeing. “He is considered armed and dangerous,” the school said.

University spokeswoman Darcie Shinberger said the shooting happened inside the dorm room where the two lived. She said investigators are still trying to determine the motive and said that the other student, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized. She did not know his condition.

Shinberger said the fact that Poplous has not been found prompted the school to cancel classes — both online and in-person at the Macomb and Moline campuses — and lock down all buildings. Also, Thompson Hall was evacuated.

Advertisement

The school planned a press briefing for Wednesday morning, Shinberger said.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|22 Tech Trends Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen find solution to KC135 and C130 battery testing failure, reducing cost and maintenance delays