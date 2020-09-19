Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Southern California

September 19, 2020 7:10 am
 
< a min read
      

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m., about 2 miles (3 kilometers) outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported. Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles (18 kilometers) deep.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

Advertisement

The epicenter of Friday night’s earthquake was close to the location of the Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, which was a magnitude 5.9, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted. The Whittier Narrows earthquake killed eight people.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor