Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

September 16, 2020 11:32 am
 
< a min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A “crane collision” Wednesday injured nearly two dozen people in a rapidly growing neighborhood in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported there were at least 22 injuries, including at least seven people being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

Authorities described it as a “crane collision” and a “structural collapse,” but they did not immediately provide more details.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires