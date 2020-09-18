Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Official: Florida deputy fatally shoots man with shovel

September 18, 2020 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy fatally shot a man armed with a shovel early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Collier County deputies responded to a disturbance in an Immokalee neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m., according to sheriff’s office Facebook post. A woman had called 911 to report that a man was yelling outside and trying to get into her home.

The responding deputies encountered Nicholas Morales-Bessannia, 37, and ordered him to the ground, officials said. Instead of complying, Morales-Bessannia produced a sharp-edge weapon, in addition to the shovel, and charged at deputies, authorities said. One of the deputies felt in fear for his safety and the safety of those around him and fired his weapon, officials said.

Morales-Bessannia was taken to a Naples hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The shooting remains under investigation. Officials didn’t immediately identify the name or race of the deputy or the race of Morales-Bessannia.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday