Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Dallas man killed wife, 2 sons for being too loud

September 1, 2020 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — A man who confessed to fatally shooting his wife and two children in their Dallas home told police he killed them because he had a headache and they were being too loud, according to an affidavit.

James Webb, 57, was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge after he shot and killed his 35-year-old wife, Victoria Bunton, and two sons ages 16 and 13. The children’s names haven’t been released.

Webb told detectives that he started arguing with his wife around 10 a.m. because he had a headache and the children were too loud, an affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Webb shot Bunton twice and then shot his sons. He waited for an hour then called 911 to confess.

Advertisement

Webb told detectives that he was “tired” of his wife and children “yelling and telling him that there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them,” the affidavit says.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Chanel Lockhart, who said she’s the family’s next-door neighbor, recalled Bunton for her kindness and said the teenagers were intelligent.

“And she had a heart. She was so sweet to everybody,” Lockhart said. “You’d never think that one day he would call and say he killed his kids.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II